Red Sox Prospect Ryan Fitzgerald Hits Home Run On WooSox Opening Day

The Worcester Red Sox held their Opening Day on Tuesday and one prospect did not waste any time taking advantage of the 2022 season.

Boston Red Sox prospect Ryan Fitzgerald started his new season with a bang, launching a deep home run in the top of the sixth inning of his first game.

not just spring training pop @RyRyThisGuyy? pic.twitter.com/MZvPTAQZnc — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) April 6, 2022

The 27-year-old utility man has yet to reach the majors in his career but has opened some eyes recently. In spring training with the Red Sox, Fitzgerald hit .313 with four home runs and nine RBIs in just 20 plate appearances.

Typically considered a shortstop, Fitzgerald has expanded to play anywhere in the infield and even started to play outfield in spring training. With expanded rosters, it would be reasonable to assume that Fitzgerald will have a chance to make the major-league roster at some point in 2022.

What a story that would be for a prospect that has paid his dues.