Red Sox Struggling Vs. AL East, Drop To 3-7 Against Division With Loss

Not a hot start against the division

The Boston Red Sox will need to turn it around sooner than later.

The Red Sox dropped a third-straight game, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 following a Bo Bichette grand slam in the eighth inning.

Boston currently sits at 3-7 against the American League East but will have three more games against the Blue Jays and three more against the Baltimore Orioles afterward to get back on track.

For more on Red Sox’s early-season woes, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Aspiration.

