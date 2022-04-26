Red Sox Struggling Vs. AL East, Drop To 3-7 Against Division With Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will need to turn it around sooner than later.

The Red Sox dropped a third-straight game, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 following a Bo Bichette grand slam in the eighth inning.

Boston currently sits at 3-7 against the American League East but will have three more games against the Blue Jays and three more against the Baltimore Orioles afterward to get back on track.

