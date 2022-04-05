Red Sox Assign Top Two Pitching Prospects To Double-A Portland

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have made an emphasis on building their farm system in recent years. In doing so, the team has collected two promising prospects on the fringe of being big-league talents.

On Monday, the Red Sox announced that the pair of promising prospects will be teammates.

“Red Sox prospects Jay Groome and Brayan Bello will start the year at Portland,” MassLive’s Christopher Smith tweeted.

The Portland Sea Dogs are the Double-A affiliate of the Red Sox, and will have some serious firepower in their starting rotation. Bello is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the system while Groome is just behind at No. 8 according to SoxProspects.

Bello is a 22-year-old starter that spent the majority of 2021 in Portland after climbing from High-A Greenville early in the season. The right-hander could make a push for the Red Sox 2022 roster if everything goes as planned.

Groome is a 23-year-old starter that was highly touted before a myriad of injuries stalled his development. Now healthy, the left-hander will try to get his career back on track after an impressive showing in limited innings of Double-A baseball last season.