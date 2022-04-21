Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Trevor Story Leads Off, As J.D. Martinez Sits

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s some good news and some bad news for the Red Sox on the injury front ahead of Thursday’s rubber match with the Toronto Blue Jays.

It appears Boston has avoided any sort of long-term issue with Trevor Story, who was hit in the head with a pitch during the Sox’s loss to the Jays on Wednesday night. He stayed in the game and is right back in the lineup Thursday, leading off for the first time in his brief Boston career.

J.D. Martinez, however, is down after leaving Wednesday night’s game. Martinez exited with what has been labeled left adductor tightness, and with the short turnaround, it makes sense to hold him out of the lineup Thursday. It gives Rafael Devers a chance to get off his feet for a day, too, as he’ll serve as the designated hitter while Bobby Dalbec moves across the diamond to play third base.

Tanner Houck will take the mound for the Red Sox, looking for his second win of the season. The right-hander picked up his first win his last time out, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out four and walking three to beat the Minnesota Twins.

Houck will be opposed by Kevin Gausman.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET on NESN, with a full hour of pregame coverage leading up to the series finale.

RED SOX (6-6)

Trevor Story, 2B

Rafael Devers, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vázquez, C

Travis Shaw, 1B

Christian Arroyo, RF