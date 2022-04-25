Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Nathan Eovaldi Starts Opener In Toronto

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will get back to work Monday night while facing the Toronto Blue Jays for the second time in a matter of three series.

Boston lost the previous three-game series to Toronto back at Fenway Park last week.

The Red Sox will send out Nathan Eovaldi for the series opener Monday while Toronto will counter with José Berríos. Eovaldi went 4 2/3 innings with seven hits allowed during Boston’s lone win of the series last week.

Trevor Story will begin on the bench with Christian Arroyo starting at second base and batting eighth. Alex Verdugo will jump into the No. 2 hole with Rafael Devers hitting fourth.

The Red Sox will look to get a bit more from their offense, as Boston has scored two runs or fewer in five of its last six games.

Boston reinstated Kevin Plawecki from the COVID-19 related injured list Monday, and he will catch Eovaldi behind the dish.

Check out the full lineups below: