Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Rafael Devers Returns; Alex Cora Too?

Perhaps a return to normalcy might help the Boston Red Sox end their skid against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Alex Cora is in Toronto and presumably is set to return to the dugout for Wednesday’s Red Sox versus Blue Jays matchup. The Red Sox manager had been absent since Thursday due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, and the team has lost five of six games without him. Cora is expected to re-assume the managerial reins bench coach Will Venable has been holding for nearly a week.

Rafael Devers is back in the lineup after taking his first day off of the season. The Red Sox third baseman will fourth, and the new-look top of the order will remain in place for a second consecutive game: Trevor Story leading off, followed by Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts. Devers’ return sends Christian Arroyo to the bench.

The other Red Sox lineup change is at catcher, as Kevin Plawecki starts and bats ninth, and Christian Vázquez sits.

Michael Wacha is Boston’s starting pitcher. He’s 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA and has allowed just three earned runs in 14 1/3 innings pitched this season.

Right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling starts for the Blue Jays.

