Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Trevor Story Returns; Rafael Devers Sits

The Boston Red Sox are shaking up their batting order in an effort to generate some offense against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston’s bats have gone quiet amid the team’s three-game losing streak, and manager Alex Cora is toying with a new lineup combination atop the order with hopes of producing a breakout. Second baseman Trevor Story returns from an off day to bat leadoff. Left fielder Alex Verdugo bats second for the second consecutive game and follows Story for the first time in their short tenure as teammates.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez moves up one spot to bat fourth, behind shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Center fielder Kiké Hernández drops from the leadoff spot to fifth in Boston’s batting order.

With Story returning, Christian Arroyo moves from second base to third base and bats eighth. Rafael Devers starts on the bench, as Cora opts to rest the third baseman.

Catcher Christian Vázquez also returns to the lineup and he’ll bat ninth.

Right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta starts for the Red Sox. The British Colombia native makes his second start for the Red Sox in Toronto. He pitched six scoreless innings and gave up only one hit Aug. 7, 2021 in the Red Sox’s 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays.