Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: J.D. Martinez Scratched For Middle Game

When the Boston Red Sox announced their lineup for their middle game against the Baltimore Orioles, the plan was to have J.D. Martinez return to the designated hitter position.

But that changed not long after.

Martinez missed six of Boston’s last nine games, including Friday’s win over Baltimore at Camden Yards, and will sit out his seventh of 10 when the Red Sox look to take two straight from the O’s. Thus, Christian Arroyo will continue as Boston’s designated hitter.

The lineup will look a tad different for Saturday’s contest, with Alex Verdugo batting fourth, and Kevin Plawecki taking over the catching duties and batting ninth. Nathan Eovaldi toes the rubber for the Red Sox in search of his second win of the season. He’ll oppose Spenser Watkins, who hopes to get his first win of 2022.

Red Sox-Orioles coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NESN with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can catch the Red Sox-Orioles online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (9-12)

Trevor Story, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Kiké Hernández, CF

Christian Arroyo, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C