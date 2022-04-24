Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Rich Hill Returns, Starts In Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

After an emotional week, Rich Hill will make his way back onto the bump for the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

Hill last started for Boston on Monday, three days after his father, Lloyd Hill Sr., died. Boston promptly placed the veteran left-hander on the bereavement list after he suffered a loss against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, but he’s set to make his third start of the season when Boston wraps up its three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston will trot out eight of the nine starters from Saturday’s game for the finale, but the visitors’ latest lineup features a handful of tweaks. Xander Bogaerts will take over as the designated hitter in place of the injured J.D. Martinez, while Christian Arroyo makes his second start of 2022 at shortstop. Rob Refsnyder was Boston’s DH for the middle game against Tampa, but he’ll play right field and bat ninth Sunday.

Opposite Hill will be fellow southpaw Shane McClanahan, who last pitched against the Red Sox in Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the longtime foes. The 24-year-old gave up five earned runs on five hits over just 2/3 innings in what proved to be the Rays’ final game of the 2021 season.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

RED SOX (7-8)

Trevor Story, 2B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Arroyo, SS

Christian Vázquez, C

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Rich Hill, LHP (0-1, 7.00 ERA)