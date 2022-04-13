Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Trevor Story Returns; Xander Bogaerts Out

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox welcome the services of one star, while opting to rest another, in their series finale with the Detroit Tigers.

Trevor Story returns to the Red Sox starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s matchup with the Tigers. Food poisoning sidelined Story between Sunday and Tuesday, but he returns slightly earlier than manager Alex Cora had predicted.

Story will play second base and bat third in the lineup. He batted sixth in the two games he played prior to his illness but moves up in the order presumably because Xander Bogaerts is out of the starting lineup. Cora has opted to rest Bogaerts in order to give him back-to-back days off ahead of Friday’s home opener. Christian Arroyo replaces Bogaerts at shortstop and bats sixth.

Christian Vázquez and Jackie Bradley Jr. also return to the Red Sox lineup. Vázquez catches and bats eighth, while Bradley plays right field and hits ninth.

Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi makes his second start of the season for the Red Sox. He has faced the Tigers four times in his career, and his team has gone 4-0 in those appearances, according to the Red Sox.

Old friend Eduardo Rodríguez is the Tigers’ starting pitcher and faces the Red Sox for the first time. He signed with Detroit in the offseason as a free agent, ending his Boston career after six seasons.

NESN will air Red Sox-Tigers in full, with pregame coverage starting at noon ET. First pitch from Comerica Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.