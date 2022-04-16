Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Boston Looks To Get Back In Win Column

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox can get back on track Saturday against the Twins.

Boston hosts Minnesota for the second of its four-game set at Fenway Park, with Tanner Houck on the mound for the Red Sox. The right-hander looks to bounce back from his first start against the New York Yankees.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will go with the same lineup as Friday against Sonny Gray, who’s in search of his first win of the season.

NESN will broadcast all the Red Sox-Twins game in full. Pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NESN+. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET on NESN. Postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. On the go? Live stream Red Sox Opening Day online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the full lineups:

BOSTON RED SOX (3-4)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Christian Vázquez, C

Tanner Houck, RHP (0-0, 8.10 ERA)