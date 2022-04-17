Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Michael Wacha Makes Second Start For Boston

Alex Cora is only making one change to his lineup

by

The Red Sox will try to win their second consecutive game Sunday when they host the Twins for another matinee matchup at Fenway Park.

Michael Wacha will be on the bump for Boston, marking his second start with his new team. The veteran right-hander was solid in his Red Sox debut last Monday, holding the Detroit Tigers to one run over 4 1/3 innings while striking out four.

Doing the catching for Wacha will be Kevin Plawecki, who signals the only lineup change manager Alex Cora will make coming off Saturday’s 4-0 win. Plawecki, who last played Tuesday in Detroit, will bat ninth against Minnesota.

Opposite Wacha will be 26-year-old Bailey Ober. The right-hander allowed four runs on four hits over five innings in his season debut, but it was enough to earn a win over the Seattle Mariners.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Twins game:

RED SOX (4-4)
Kiké Hernández, CF
Rafael Devers, 3B
Xander Bogaerts, SS
J.D. Martinez, DH
Alex Verdugo, LF
Trevor Story, 2B
Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Jackie Bradley Jr., RF
Kevin Plawecki, C

Michael Wacha, RHP (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

TWINS (3-5)
Luis Arráez, 2B
Carlos Correa, SS
Jorge Polanco, DH
Max Kepler, RF
Gio Urshela, 3B
Trevor Larnach, LF
Gary Sánchez, C
Miguel Sanó, 1B
Nick Gordon, CF

Bailey Ober, RHP (1-0, 7.20 ERA)

More Red Sox:

Red Sox, Bruins Show Support For Celtics Before Playoff Opener
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, guard Jaylen Brown
Previous Article

This Made Jaylen Brown ‘A Little Bit Closer’ To Jayson Tatum
Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story
Next Article

Red Sox Newcomer Trevor Story Confident He’s About To Heat Up

Picked For You

Related