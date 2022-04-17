Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Michael Wacha Makes Second Start For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will try to win their second consecutive game Sunday when they host the Twins for another matinee matchup at Fenway Park.

Michael Wacha will be on the bump for Boston, marking his second start with his new team. The veteran right-hander was solid in his Red Sox debut last Monday, holding the Detroit Tigers to one run over 4 1/3 innings while striking out four.

Doing the catching for Wacha will be Kevin Plawecki, who signals the only lineup change manager Alex Cora will make coming off Saturday’s 4-0 win. Plawecki, who last played Tuesday in Detroit, will bat ninth against Minnesota.

Opposite Wacha will be 26-year-old Bailey Ober. The right-hander allowed four runs on four hits over five innings in his season debut, but it was enough to earn a win over the Seattle Mariners.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Twins game:

RED SOX (4-4)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Kevin Plawecki, C

Michael Wacha, RHP (0-0, 2.08 ERA)