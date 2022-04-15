Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Returns For Home Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are going back to basics against the Minnesota Twins.

Alex Cora reverts to the lineup he used last week on opening day for Friday’s Red Sox-Twins matchup. Perhaps it’s fitting he does so, as it’s Red Sox Opening Day at Fenway Park.

Xander Bogaerts returns to the starting lineup, following two off days, which began Wednesday when Cora rested him for Boston’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers. Bogaerts plays shortstop and bat third.

With Bogaerts back in the lineup, second baseman Trevor Story drops from third to sixth in the batting order.

Left fielder Alex Verdugo moves up from seventh to fifth, and first baseman Bobby Dalbec drops from fifth to seventh.

Catcher Christian Vázquez will form Boston’s battery with starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, who took a loss last week in his first start of the season.

