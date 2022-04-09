Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Xander Bogaerts In After Opening Day Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

After falling to the New York Yankees on Opening Day, the Boston Red Sox will look to earn their first win of the season on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Boston got some good news ahead of first pitch as Xander Bogaerts was cleared to play in the second game of the series. The star shortstop suffered a hamstring injury late in Friday’s opener.

While Bogaerts was confident he would be able to go in Game 2, he was a game-time decision and took batting practice and did work in the field before lineups were released.

Nick Pivetta is the Red Sox starting pitcher. The right-handed hurler is 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA in three career starts against the Yankees.

Righty Luis Severino is the Yankees’ starting pitcher.

NESN will air Red Sox-Yankees in full, with pregame coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Here are the full lineups: