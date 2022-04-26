Red Sox Wrap: Bo Bichette’s Eighth-Inning Grand Slam Hands Boston Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Once again, the Boston Red Sox couldn’t get their bats going and paid the price with a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Center on Monday night.

Boston has now lost five out of their last six games to sport a 7-10 record while the Blue Jays improve to an American League East-best 11-6.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s offense right now resembles that of a PG movie with little to no offensive material being found.

The Red Sox have been abysmal at the plate this season even though the offense was supposed to carry Boston. It’s been the complete opposite, as the Red Sox have now been held to four runs or fewer in each of their last eight games.

The Red Sox mustered just three hits through the first seven innings — they finished with seven hits — and blew a golden opportunity to take an early lead in the second frame when Christian Arroyo grounded out into a double play with the bases loaded.

Boston’s offense wasn’t completely silent as it snapped a 15-inning scoreless streak in the eighth when Kiké Hernández singled home a run and Alex Verdugo plated another with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-2.