Red Sox Wrap: Michael Wacha Powers Boston To 7-1 Win Over Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday.

Boston improved to 8-11 on the young season while Toronto fell to 12-7.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox might have gotten a real diamond in the rough with starter Michael Wacha. The former Tampa Bay Ray started to change his approach late last season and has gotten off to a phenomenal start in 2022.

One of the bigger adjustments he made was to throw his cutter less frequently, a pitch that got hit at a .375 clip a year ago. Paired with a much-improved curveball, Wacha has pitched like an ace all April long.

Wacha, 30, threw a season-high six innings against the Blue Jays, allowing just four hits, an earned run and two walks while striking out five. His lone run allowed would not have crossed the plate had Trevor Story been able to handle either of his two double-play opportunities in the third inning.

Through four games, Wacha is 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA with 17 strikeouts to nine walks in 20 1/3 innings.