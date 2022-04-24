Red Sox Wrap: Rays Walk It Off In Extras After Boston Beats No-Hitter

It took 10 innings for the Red Sox to get a hit, and just as it seemed Boston would overcome a no-hitter to earn a win at Tropicana Field, Kevin Kiermaier launched a two-out home run in the bottom of the 10th to seal a 3-2 win for the Tampa Bay Rays.
With the win, the Rays improved to 8-7 while Boston dropped to 7-8.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
What a 10th inning.
Garrett Whitlock, making his first major league start, didn’t allow the Rays to fare much better, allowing just one hit through four innings. But despite that, and a strong performance from his usual bullpen-mates behind him, the Red Sox desperately needed offense.
Instead, they were no-hit through nine innings.
That’s where Bobby Dalbec — who has endured a slow start to the season — came in. Dalbec tripled on a deep ball to right field, bringing home Jackie Bradley Jr. who began the inning on second base. Christian Vazquez doubled the lead on a sacrifice fly.
But the lead wouldn’t hold. Taylor Walls reached on a throwing error by Trevor Story, scoring Randy Arozarena off second base, then Kiermaier’s home run — his first of the season — gave the Rays a 3-2 win.
Life comes at you fast.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Whitlock was strong in his first major league start, fanning seven and allowing just one hit through four innings.
— Kutter Crawford was sensational in late relief, with one hit and five strikeouts across five innings.
— J.P. Feyereisen opened for the Rays, lasting 2.0 innings and fanning two. While his outing was brief, he was the steadiest of the Rays’ bullpen since the next three relievers combined to walk five batters.
