Red Sox Wrap: Rays Walk It Off In Extras After Boston Beats No-Hitter

It took 10 innings for the Red Sox to get a hit, and just as it seemed Boston would overcome a no-hitter to earn a win at Tropicana Field, Kevin Kiermaier launched a two-out home run in the bottom of the 10th to seal a 3-2 win for the Tampa Bay Rays.

With the win, the Rays improved to 8-7 while Boston dropped to 7-8.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

What a 10th inning.

Garrett Whitlock, making his first major league start, didn’t allow the Rays to fare much better, allowing just one hit through four innings. But despite that, and a strong performance from his usual bullpen-mates behind him, the Red Sox desperately needed offense.

Instead, they were no-hit through nine innings.

That’s where Bobby Dalbec — who has endured a slow start to the season — came in. Dalbec tripled on a deep ball to right field, bringing home Jackie Bradley Jr. who began the inning on second base. Christian Vazquez doubled the lead on a sacrifice fly.