Red Sox Wrap: Rich Hill, Tanner Houck Propel Boston Past Orioles

The Boston Red Sox got a terrific pitching performance to return to the win column as they hung on in the ninth inning to defeat the Baltimore Orioles, 3-1, on Friday night at Camden Yards.

With the win, the Red Sox’s record now stands at 9-12, while the Orioles, who have lost five in a row, sink to 6-14.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Using pitchers Rich Hill and Tanner Houck as a tandem might be the way to continue to do things going forward. Boston manager Alex Cora elected to have Houck piggyback off of Hill’s start and the contrasting styles from the two hurlers proved to be effective.

Hill’s slow-breaking curveballs and fastball that tops out in the high 80s kept Baltimore at-bay for four innings before Houck came in from the bullpen and ramped up the velocity to go along with his wipeout slider. Houck pitched three innings in relief and struck out four. The duo combined to only surrender three hits.

Houck, who hadn’t pitched in five days, wasn’t particularly sharp — he walked three batters — but came through in high-leverage situations. In the bottom of the seventh, Houck got into trouble as the Orioles loaded the bases with two outs, but Houck threw three straight wicked sliders to pinch-hitter Rougned Odor to strike Odor out looking and end the threat.

The Hill-Houck combination could pay dividends by chewing up innings and helping rest arms in the Sox bullpen if needed.