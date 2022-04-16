Red Sox Wrap: Tanner Houck Helps Boston Pitch Shutout Against Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox used a pair of two-run home runs and the start of Tanner Houck to claim a 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Fenway Park.

Boston, having won three of the last four, got back to .500 on the young season with the Twins falling back to an identical 4-4 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Tanner Houck may have made some Red Sox fans nervous based on the fact his first start of the season went for just 3 1/3 innings but the right-hander put together a much-improved outing Saturday against Minnesota. Houck had an impressive mix working — four-seam, slider, splitter, sinker — and faced just three batters in the first, second, fourth and fifth frames. Houck allowed two hits with three walks and four strikeouts in a scoreless 5 2/3 innings. And even in the times Houck did miss (50/89 pitches for strikes), it wasn’t by much.

Tanner Houck's slider is just not fair. pic.twitter.com/q0iB7KgLLM — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 16, 2022

Houck, who didn’t pitch more than 5 1/3 innings last season, looked like more of a starter than the opener he played last season. Should it continue, Houck will be a major asset for the Red Sox in his third season with Boston.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Xander Bogaerts entered Saturday in a bit of a slump (1-for-8 in previous two games) but put that behind him by reaching base twice (1-for-4, two RBI). Bogaerts’ first home run of the season went 400 feet and into the Green Monster to extend Boston’s lead to 4-0 in the third inning. Bogaerts also flashed the leather with an impressive double play turned alongside second baseman Trevor Story.