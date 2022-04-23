AL East Rival Ace Confirms He Will Be Out For 2022 Season

John Means logged just eight innings in 2022

by

The Boston Red Sox will not see the Balimore Orioles’ most established pitcher in 2022.

John Means has confirmed that he will be needing season-ending Tommy John surgery after reports that this unfortunate outcome was in play.

“Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out,” Means tweeted. “After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I will need Tommy John surgery. I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back, Go O’s.”

The 28-year-old starter has a career 3.81 ERA in 70 games played and will target a 2023 return.

More MLB:

AL East Rival Ace Confirms He Will Be Out For 2022 Season
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23)
Previous Article

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings
Boston Bruins legend Willie O'Ree
Next Article

Bruins Legend Willie O’Ree Finally Sees Retired Number In-Person At TD Garden

Picked For You

Related