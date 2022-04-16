Red Sox’s AL East Rival Might Have Lost Key Pitcher For 2022 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the Boston Red Sox’s American League East opponents were dealt a massive blow to start their season.

Baltimore Orioles No. 1 starter John Means left the game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday with an elbow injury.

Means’ outlook appears to be bleak according to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

“Hyde said Means (is) getting second opinions on elbow,” MASN’s Roch Kubatko tweeted on Saturday. “Going to be a while – to get results and for him to pitch again. Hyde doesn’t know if Means will pitch again in 2022. Said (he) doesn’t expect him back anytime soon.”

Means was the Orioles’ Opening Day starter and is far and away the best pitcher on Baltimore?s staff. The potential season-ending injury for Means would likely push Baltimore even further into the basement of the AL East.