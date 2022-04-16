Red Sox’s Alex Cora Excited For ‘Special’ Weekend, Marathon Monday

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a while since Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox played their Patriots’ Day game on Marathon Monday, but that will change this weekend.

COVID-19 forced the Boston Marathon to not be run on its usual April Monday morning, but April 18 will mark the first time since 2019 the Red Sox will play their morning game as the Marathon is going on.

Cora, for one, is excited about it.

“It’s great for the city,” Cora told reporters ahead of Boston’s game against the Minnesota Twins, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Just the whole atmosphere. The whole weekend itself is amazing. It just happens we had the home opener and now Monday, which makes it a lot more special. We’ve got the yellow uniforms (Saturday) and (Sunday) and then the Boston uniform on Monday. I know how much it means.”

The yellow city connect uniforms make their 2022 debut this weekend before the Red Sox don their home whites with Boston across the front.

The Red Sox look to bounce back from Friday’s home opener loss when they take on the Twins on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.