Red Sox’s Trevor Story Shows Off Glove In Win Over Rays

The good news about the throwing error Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story made in the third inning Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, he had plenty of time to make up for it.

And Story sure did that.

Story made a couple critical web gems in Boston’s 4-3 victory over the Rays, including a game-sealing stop off the bat of superstar Wander Franco to record the final out of the contest.

“He took over the ninth inning,” Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I’m not even worried about him not hitting. He’s going to hit. He’s just making these spectacular plays right now with his defense, his range, everything. He’s got it all.”

Even though Story has scuffled at the plate — he’s batting .231 in the early going and went 1-for-5 from the leadoff spot in the win — to begin his Red Sox tenure, it hasn’t impacted his play in the field.

Story needed to flash his glove to secure a Boston win as the Red Sox nearly imploded in the bottom of the ninth with Jake Diekman’s erratic pitching leading to him walking the bases loaded. Matt Barnes came on to record the final out but was severely aided by Story.