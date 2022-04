NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk remains on fire for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night thanks to a two-goal effort from DeBrusk.

The Bruins forward pulled through with the game-winning goal in overtime, extending his scoring streak to five games.

For more on DeBrusk’s goal, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.