Patrice Bergeron continues to solidify his spot in Boston Bruins history.

The Boston Bruins will take on the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, riding high from their win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Bergeron scored two goals in the game Sunday, including one that saw him surpass Ray Bourque on the all-time Bruins goal list.

For more on the historic goal, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.