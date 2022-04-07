Reporter Expects Double-Digit Starts From Garrett Whitlock In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox got an absolute steal in the Rule 5 Draft prior to the 2021 season in pitcher Garrett Whitlock.

In his first season at the major-league level, Whitlock posted a 1.96 ERA in 73 1/3 innings across 46 games for Boston. His performance left fans and analysts alike wanting more.

Considering he was drafted as a starter and moved to the bullpen in order to aid his recovery from Tommy John surgery, there is a real argument to move the 25-year-old into a starting role. After putting on a showcase season a year ago, his ceiling is nothing short of an ace.

Those who have demanded that Whitlock needs to be placed in the Red Sox rotation should be enthusiastic about this prediction.

“Garrett Whitlock makes at least 10 starts,” The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey wrote. “Maybe someone gets hurt or underperforms (Michael Wacha? Tanner Houck?) or maybe Whitlock pairs up with Rich Hill for some piggyback starts, but one way or another it seems like Whitlock is going to make some starts this year.”

McCaffrey would go on to compare Whitlock this year to Houck last year, but as a major-league version. Last season Houck made 13 starts and five relief appearances in a swingman role.

The key difference is that Whitlock will not be shipped up and down between Boston and Worcester as Houck was. He may, however, fill into the rotation as needed while starting out in the bullpen.