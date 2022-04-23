Reporter Expects Patriots To Be Interested In Giants’ Kadarius Toney

NESN Logo Sign In

The No. 20 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft reportedly is on the trade market.

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is being shopped around according to multiple reports.

As the market for the elusive 23-year-old receiver grows, many around New England are wondering if the Patriots, who could use an upgrade at receiver, will be involved.

“I’d think the Patriots will get in on Toney,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe tweeted on Saturday.

Toney shined as a Florida Gator from 2017 to 2020 and caught 39 passes for 420 yards in just 10 games for the Giants in 2021.