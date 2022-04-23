Reporter Expects Patriots To Be Interested In Giants’ Kadarius Toney

Toney was a first-round pick in 2021

by

The No. 20 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft reportedly is on the trade market.

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is being shopped around according to multiple reports.

As the market for the elusive 23-year-old receiver grows, many around New England are wondering if the Patriots, who could use an upgrade at receiver, will be involved.

“I’d think the Patriots will get in on Toney,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe tweeted on Saturday.

Toney shined as a Florida Gator from 2017 to 2020 and caught 39 passes for 420 yards in just 10 games for the Giants in 2021.

More Football:

PFF Explains Why Patriots Are A Top Landing Spot For Kadarius Toney
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock (72)
Previous Article

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Garrett Whitlock Makes First Career Start
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak
Next Article

Bruins Set Plans For David Pastrnak’s, Hampus Lindholm’s, Linus Ullmark’s Returns

Picked For You

Related