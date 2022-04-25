Resetting Patriots’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks After Trade With Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick and his former top lieutenant teamed up Monday for a late-round draft trade.

Three days out from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots dealt one of their two fifth-round selections (No. 170 overall) to Nick Caserio’s Houston Texans for one sixth-round pick (No. 183) and one seventh-rounder (No. 245).

The trade, which New England announced Monday afternoon, gave the Patriots a total of nine picks in this week’s draft: one on Day 1, two on Day 2 and six on Day 3. They kept the first of their two fifth-rounders (No. 158), which they acquired from the Miami Dolphins in the DeVante Parker swap.

Here is the Patriots’ full list of 2022 selections:

First round, No. 21 overall

Second round, No. 57 overall

Third round, No. 85 overall

Fourth round, No. 127 overall

Fifth round, No. 158 overall (from Miami)

Sixth round, No. 183 overall (from Houston)

Sixth round, No. 200 overall

Sixth round, No. 210 overall (from Los Angeles Rams)

Seventh round, No. 245 overall (from Houston)

Round 1 of the draft kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. The Patriots’ top needs include cornerback, linebacker, guard and offensive tackle.