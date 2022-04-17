Robby Anderson Publicly Against Panthers Acquiring Baker Mayfield

NESN Logo Sign In

Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson was not pleased after heading the rumors regarding Carolina’s interest in Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

A Panther’s fan account posted about a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rappaport, who called Carolina the most likely landing spot for Mayfield.

“NOOOO,” Anderson commented, making his stance clear.

Unfortunately for Anderson, the rumors have only increased. If the deal comes together, an immediate rift between one of the team’s top receivers and their quarterback will create plenty of entertainment.