Robert Williams III Laughs Off Concerns About Bouncing Back From Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Whenever he returns to NBA game action, Robert Williams III expects to be back to his usual self in no time.

Williams will be sidelined for at least a few more weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus Wednesday. The Boston Celtics big man on Saturday labeled the procedure as the “best-case scenario” for his recovery, as the surgery apparently went well and put him in position to return within the planned timetable.

Of course, playing at a high level after an injury is an entirely different challenge than simply getting back on the court. Not to mention, Williams will be thrust into playoff basketball if he does return this season. But should Time Lord rejoin the Celtics later this spring, he’s not worried about executing at the pace he was prior to going down.

“”I mean, nah. (Expletive), not on my part,” Williams told reporters, per ESPN. “I mean, obviously, there’s nothing that can compare to playing in an NBA game or obviously the playoffs, but just gotta get out there. Like riding a bike again. Get out there, get my wind under me, and I feel like I should be good, obviously, with the help of my teammates picking me up.”

Boston has four regular-season games left on the docket, including Sunday’s matinee matchup with the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. The C’s currently own the third seed in the Eastern Conference and trail the Miami Heat by two games for the top spot.