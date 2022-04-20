Russell Wilson Tried Recruiting This Star To Broncos Before Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson hit the ground running with the Broncos. Evening throwing sessions with star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy three weeks ago prove as much.

But according to one of Wilson’s former teammates, the quarterback’s commitment to Denver started even before Seattle traded him to the Mile High City.

Bobby Wagner on Tuesday joined “The Rich Eisen Show” and was asked about the blockbuster deal between the Seahawks and the Broncos. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection knew about the trade well before it went down, as Wilson reached out to him to gauge his interest in playing together in Denver.

“I knew about it. The funny thing was, he actually called me a few days before, maybe even a week before and asked me what were my thoughts about going there,” Wagner told Eisen. “I was just like, ‘I don’t have any thoughts.’ My heart is in Seattle. I didn’t really go that far. So I knew that it was really close for him to call me and ask me a question like that.”

Wagner, a six-time first-team All-Pro, was a free agent for three weeks before he finally latched on with a new team. The 31-year-old reportedly turned down a competitive offer from the Baltimore Ravens in order to sign a five-year deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

As fate would have it, Wagner’s Rams are set to host Wilson’s Broncos at some point during the 2022 NFL regular season.