Sale For Tom Brady’s ‘Final’ TD Pass Now Voided By Mutual Agreement

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady unretiring from the NFL nearly cost a fan six figures, but luckily, their bank account is safe and sound.

Back when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retired, one fan paid $518,000 for what they believed to be Brady’s final touchdown pass of his career. 40 days later, that is no longer the case.

Brady had his fun over the news, but the belief was that the fan’s purchase had been finalized. However, that is reportedly not the case.

The sale of the ball is now void by mutual agreement. There was reportedly no money exchanged due to the unique nature of the situation, especially regarding the closure of the auction.

“We wanted to do the right thing here,” Mike Heffner, president and partner at Lelands, said via ESPN. “It’s the most unique situation that we’ll probably ever encounter in our lifetimes — at least when it comes to sports memorabilia. We’re still not to the end of the book yet; we’ve written a chapter.”

Heffner added that the ball’s consigner still plans to sell it privately through Lelands. The reason why void of the sale was announced a month after Brady’s unretirement was due to waiting on if the unretirement would stick or not.

“All parties were waiting to see how it played out,” Heffner said. “Tom Brady, let’s face it, is kind of unpredictable these days. Until he throws that first touchdown pass in September, this ball is still the record.”