Scottie Scheffler Enters Final Round Of Masters Tournament With Lead

NESN Logo Sign In

Scottie Scheffler will enter Sunday’s final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament with a three-shot lead over the rest of the field.

Scheffler now is 9-under par 207 on the three rounds at Augusta National. The No. 1 golfer in the world shot a 1-under 71 (33-38 — 71) during the third round on Saturday. Scheffler entered Saturday’s round with a five-shot lead on the field.

Scheffler remains the clear betting favorite as DraftKings Sportsbook has him -225 to win the Masters.

Tiger Woods, the biggest storyline entering the weekend, now is 16 shots back as he sits 7-over 223. Woods seemingly took himself out of contention Saturday after he shot a 6-over par 78 (39-39 — 78). Woods, after making the cut in his first tournament since a devastating leg injury in a car crash last February, would have been going for his sixth green jacket.

Cameron Smith, who is three shots back of the lead at 6-under par 210, will play in the final pairing with Scheffler on Sunday. Smith shot a 4-under 68 (34-34 — 68) in the third round to get himself into contention. Smith is +260 to win the tournament on DraftKings.

Sungjae Im sits behind Scheffler and Smith in third place at 4-under par 212 on the tournament. Im is five shots back of Scheffler in what feels like a three-horse race.