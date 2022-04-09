Scottie Scheffler Enters Final Round Of Masters Tournament With Lead

Tiger Woods shot 6-over Saturday and sits 16 shots back

by

Scottie Scheffler will enter Sunday’s final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament with a three-shot lead over the rest of the field.

Scheffler now is 9-under par 207 on the three rounds at Augusta National. The No. 1 golfer in the world shot a 1-under 71 (33-38 — 71) during the third round on Saturday. Scheffler entered Saturday’s round with a five-shot lead on the field.

Scheffler remains the clear betting favorite as DraftKings Sportsbook has him -225 to win the Masters.

Tiger Woods, the biggest storyline entering the weekend, now is 16 shots back as he sits 7-over 223. Woods seemingly took himself out of contention Saturday after he shot a 6-over par 78 (39-39 — 78). Woods, after making the cut in his first tournament since a devastating leg injury in a car crash last February, would have been going for his sixth green jacket.

Cameron Smith, who is three shots back of the lead at 6-under par 210, will play in the final pairing with Scheffler on Sunday. Smith shot a 4-under 68 (34-34 — 68) in the third round to get himself into contention. Smith is +260 to win the tournament on DraftKings.

Sungjae Im sits behind Scheffler and Smith in third place at 4-under par 212 on the tournament. Im is five shots back of Scheffler in what feels like a three-horse race.

More Golf:

Scottie Scheffler Enters Final Round Of Masters Tournament With Lead
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves
Previous Article

Timberwolves Resting Karl-Anthony Towns Sunday vs. Bulls
Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta
Next Article

Alex Cora Details Why Nick Pivetta Stayed In For Sixth Inning In Red Sox Loss

Picked For You

Related