Shohei Ohtani Has Electric Opening Day Start, Shuts Down José Altuve

NESN Logo Sign In

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar and reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani batted leadoff and pitched Thursday, on Angels’ Opening Day.

It should surprise no one that Ohtani was awesome on the mound. The Japanese star pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, an earned run and a walk while fanning nine against the Houston Astros.

Ohtani picked up right where he left off. pic.twitter.com/CYwqRUXZbK — MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2022

Three of those strikeouts were against José Altuve, who did not see the ball well from the Angels’ ace.

Ohtani was throwing hard, sitting between 97-100 mph with his fastball, and featured a consistently devastating curveball as well. He should be fun to watch on the mound all season as he continues to develop.