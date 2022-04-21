Skip Bayless Had Cringeworthy Reaction To Kevin Durant’s Rough Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

After Kevin Durant struggled in Game 1 against the Celtics, most thought it was a virtual certainty the Nets star would bounce back in a big way Wednesday night.

That proved not to be the case. In fact, KD was even worse in Game 2 at TD Garden, which concluded with a 114-107 Boston win.

Durant finished with a game-high 27 points, but 18 of those points came from the free-throw line. The 12-time NBA All-Star posted a 4-for-17 shooting mark and committed six turnovers for the second straight game. Durant was particularly lousy when Brooklyn needed him most, as he shot a career-worst 0-for-10 from the field in the second half.

So yeah, Durant’s latest performance was pretty rough, but it was nowhere near as bad as the tweet Skip Bayless sent out after the game.

“Tonight he was Kevin Can’t-Do-Rant,” the FOX Sports 1 personality tweeted Wednesday night.

Tonight he was Kevin Can't-Do-Rant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 21, 2022

Bayless probably would be wise to stay out of the nickname business and stick to dishing out hot takes.