Stefon Diggs Deal Latest Reminder Why Patriots-DK Metcalf Trade Unlikely

Patriots fans holding out hope for a trade involving DK Metcalf, or a receiver of a similar caliber, might not want to hold their breath. And Stefon Diggs’ reported contract extension only reinforces the point.

In case you hadn’t noticed, the wide receiver market has exploded this offseason. Upon being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams signed a record-breaking five-year, $141.25 million contract. Similarly, Tyreek Hill signed a four-year, $120 million deal as part of his trade to the Miami Dolphins. Then, on Wednesday morning, Diggs, who was set to become a free agent after next season, reportedly signed a four-year, $104 million extension with the Buffalo Bills. Mike Williams got $60 million in free agency; Christian Kirk got a whopping $72 million.

Whether these new contracts were reached during free agency, as part of a trade or to extend current deals, there is an undeniable common thread: Receivers know their worth in the modern NFL and are committed to landing huge paydays. Moreover, if they deem themselves underpaid, the players will ensure their current deals get torn up — one way or another.

Diggs was one of the few remaining examples of a high-end receiver still playing on what now would be considered a team-friendly contract. But, after seeing his peers cash in, Diggs — perhaps after allowing some trade chatter to make the rounds — watched the Bills back up the Brinks truck. Had he forced a trade elsewhere, you can bet a new contract would’ve been part of the deal.

So, ask yourself this: Why would an elite receiver allow himself to be traded to a new team without a lucrative contract accompanying the deal? The precedent has been set, and NFL teams might be powerless to stop it.

Furthermore, trade compensation for a receiver either nearing free agency or demanding a new contract no longer will be reduced. The Dolphins and Raiders both parted with significant draft assets to acquire Hill and Adams, respectively, only to then pay through the nose for both stars. It’s like the old posting fee for Japanese players looking to jump to Major League Baseball, but crazier.

Want the right to sign this wideout to a record-breaking contract? That’ll be a pair of first-rounders and some Day 2 picks, please.