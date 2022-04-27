Stephen Curry Was Big Fan Of This Quote From Celtics’ Jayson Tatum

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum seemingly has been lauded for his offensive prowess and playmaking ability since his first season with the Celtics.

But over the course of his latest NBA campaign, Tatum has garnered more recognition and respect for his efforts on the other end of the floor.

The 24-year-old’s defense has reached new heights this season, and it’s a big reason why Boston has solidified itself as an NBA Finals contender. Tatum’s defensive abilities were on full display in the first round of the playoffs when the three-time All-Star did one hell of a job keeping Kevin Durant at bay over a four-game span.

Tatum broke down his approach to defending Durant after the Celtics completed a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. The outlook caught the attention of one of the best players in the game, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

“I think Jayson Tatum — I like the quote he had yesterday after the game,” Curry told reporters Tuesday, per Sports Illustrated. “He was talking about what he did to slow KD down. He was like, ‘You have to approach KD of what he’s capable of, not what he’s doing.’ I like that quote in terms of, you gotta approach Denver in terms of what they’re capable of. Everybody is playing extremely well, and the level they can get to, we gotta match that and exceed it if we want to close out.”

Tatum and the Celtics will face another big defensive test in the conference semifinals, where they’ll likely meet the Milwaukee Bucks. As Boston knows very well from past playoff encounters with Giannis Antetokoummpo, all hands on deck are needed to slow down the Greek Freak.