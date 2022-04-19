Stephon Gilmore Contract: Details Of Colts Cornerback’s Deal Reported

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore agreed to join the Indianapolis Colts on a two-year deal last week, and the details of his contract were reported by NFL’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

Gilmore, who spent a month on the open market while gaining interest from a handful of NFL suitors, will earn a base value of $20 million over the next two seasons with a maximum value of $23 million. His deal also included $10.51 million fully guaranteed and $14 million in total guarantees.

Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year when he was a member of the New England Patriots, will be granted a Year 1 payout of $10.02 million.

Gilmore was named a 2021 Pro Bowl alternate as a member of the Carolina Panthers after being traded by the Patriots in the middle of the season. The fact Gilmore spent a month as a free agent signaled how he likely would not receive high-end cornerback money like that of Jalen Ramsey and company, but the two-year agreement with Indianapolis makes sense for both parties.

Gilmore shared how he was excited to join the Colts, a built-to-win-now team, that checked a key box. Indianapolis, after coming up short of the postseason in 2021 with Carson Wentz behind center, traded for quarterback Matt Ryan and seems to be another team poised for a playoff spot in a loaded AFC.