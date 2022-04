NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox honored the late Jerry Remy on Wednesday night.

Prior to their game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Red Sox celebrated the life and career of Remy with a special pre-game ceremony. The family of Remy was joined on the field by a number of former Red Sox players, sideline reporters and commentators.

For more on the ceremony, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.