Target Date For Ben Simmons Return Could Shake Up Celtics-Nets Series

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has yet to step on the court for the 2021-22 season as he battles a back injury.

His return is reportedly approaching quickly and could impact the first-round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

“Based on Ben Simmons’ progress in practices this week — and the anticipation of him further accelerating in the coming days — Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday is looming as a realistic target for his Brooklyn debut,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

While Game 4 appears to be the safer bet, Woj is not ruling out an even faster return.

“Game 3 hasn’t been fully ruled out yet, but that would require Simmons to clear more hurdles in a much shorter window of time,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Simmons’ recovery has been ramping up just days after proclaiming that he would return against Boston.

The newly acquired Net has twice been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive team and would likely be tasked with slowing down Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in limited minutes.