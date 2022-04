NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall has to be as happy as anyone David Pastrnak is back.

The Boston Bruins will take on the Montreal Canadiens to kick off the final week of the regular season. After a big win Saturday over the New York Rangers, the Black and Gold will look to keep it going.

Hall scored in the win over the Rangers and it comes just in time with the playoffs around the corner.

