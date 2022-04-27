These Patriots Players Joined Tuukka Rask For Bruins-Panthers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Even in retirement former Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask is still finding his way to TD Garden.

Rask, who attempted a comeback bid from a hip injury before retiring in the middle of the season, was on hand to watch the Bruins take on the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Rask wasn’t taking in the game alone as he had plenty of company in his suite with several members of the New England Patriots taking in the action.

Center David Andrews, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, kicker Quinn Nordin and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne were in attendance. Linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. made an appearance as well. Bourne seemed to be having the most fun out of the bunch, dancing for camera when it panned to the group settled in their suite.

The Patriots began their offseason program starting on April 18, which could be the reason why so many players are around to go to the Bruins game.