These Four Red Sox Players Have Most To Prove Entering 2022 Season

The 2022 Major League Baseball season (finally) is almost upon us. After an abbreviated spring training, the Boston Red Sox will open the season Thursday on the road against the New York Yankees.

A full 162-game season is likely to bring ups and downs and plenty of questions — just like it did in 2021, when the Red Sox dealt with injuries, breakdowns, COVID-19 outbreaks, big league debuts and more. For better or for worse, it’s likely the same things are in store for 2022 (though hopefully less of the COVID outbreaks.)

But based on what we saw in 2021 — as the Red Sox exceeded expectations and finished just shy of a run at the World Series — and what the team will need in 2022, there are some players worth watching from Day 1.

In no particular order, here are four Red Sox players with the most to prove this season.

Chris Sale

It would be easy to cut Sale a break in 2021, considering he was coming back from Tommy John surgery. But if a rollercoaster of a half-season is forgiven, then the ace will need to impress in 2022.

Sale pitched in just nine games in 2021, logging a 3.16 ERA while allowing six home runs and walking 12 batters. The up-and-down nature of his 2021 campaign can be summed up by his performance in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series: he recovered after giving up a solo home run early, but fell apart in the sixth inning and finished with two earned runs on three hits, seven strikeouts and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

It’s unclear what the Red Sox will get from Sale in 2022. But given he will miss the start of the season with a rib injury, it’s not off to a good start. All eyes will be on him when he does get back on the field, because without him, the Red Sox rotation will be lacking.