These Teams Reportedly Were Interested In DeVante Parker Before Trade

The New England Patriots apparently were not the only NFL team interested in DeVante Parker.

After playing the first six seasons of his career in Miami, Parker now calls New England home. The Patriots reportedly acquired the veteran wide receiver via trade Saturday, sending a 2023 third-round pick to the AFC East rival Dolphins in exchange for Parker and a 2022 fifth-rounder.

Parker’s market reportedly featured at least four teams, including another 2021 playoff club. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons all showed a level of interest in the 29-year-old.

The Packers’ reported interest in Parker makes all of the sense in the world. Green Bay currently lacks a true No. 1 wide receiver in wake of trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Texans, who reportedly have received calls on Brandin Cooks, and the Falcons also could use some help at the receiver position.

Parker commanded fairly significant interest despite a pretty concerning injury history. This just goes to show that if the 2015 first-rounder manages to stay healthy in the upcoming season, he can be a force to be reckoned with in New England.