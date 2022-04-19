These Three Players Named Finalists For 2022 Patriots Hall Of Fame Class

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots fans now can decide who will be the next member of the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

New England on Tuesday revealed the three finalists for its 2022 class: linebacker Mike Vrabel, offensive lineman Logan Mankins and defensive lineman Vince Wilfork. Voting will run from Tuesday through May 16, with the winner being revealed the following day.

You can click here to vote.

Logan Mankins, @CoachVrabel50 & @wilfork75 are your 2022 @Patriots Hall of Fame finalists!



Vote for the next member of The Hall: https://t.co/EjGuovswDX — The Hall presented by Raytheon Technologies (@TheHall) April 19, 2022

Wilfork, a fan-favorite who also was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 class, seems like a safe bet to earn enshrinement. The 40-year-old was drafted by the Patriots in 2004 and went on to play 11 seasons in New England, winning two Super Bowls and earning five Pro Bowl nods.

Mankins, on the other hand, was an elite offensive guard over nine seasons with the Patriots, earning six Pro Bowl selections but winning zero Super Bowls. This is the first time on the Patriots HOF ballot for both Mankins and Wilfork.

As for Vrabel, this is the sixth straight season he’s been a finalist for enshrinement. Now head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel was a key player on the first Patriots dynasty, starring at linebacker on three Super Bowl-winning teams. He played in New England from 2001 through 2008.