These Three Teams Reportedly Are Interested In Stephon Gilmore

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore still has not found a new contract after entering NFL free agency last month, but that apparently is not due to a lack of interest in the star cornerback.

With the new league year now almost a month old, Gilmore is one of the better players available on the open market — at any position. During an appearance Sunday on “SportsCenter,” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provided an update on where things stand with the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

“Guys over 30 at this position typically struggle to get the big money, but this is the best player left and there is interest,” Fowler said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report.

“Kansas City Chiefs have done their homework on him; there’s interest there. Philadelphia Eagles need a starting corner; there’s belief to be interest on him around the league with the Eagles. There’s some other wild-card teams. Buffalo Bills, they’ve been looking at some starting cornerback help. He played there as a rookie; maybe there’s a reunion in the works potentially. But nothing really cooking right now. He’s also like (Tyrann Mathieu) — willing to take his time if he has to.”

The Chiefs and the Eagles both have been attached to Gilmore in rumors dating back to last month. Fowler’s report seemingly is the first to indicate the Bills are interested in the cornerback who they drafted with the 10th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Perhaps Buffalo feels a stronger impetus to improve its CB depth now that Tyreek Hill resides in the AFC East.

If Fowler’s report is accurate, Gilmore is in a pretty good spot. Two of those three teams both appear to be willing to satisfy the 31-year-old financially and can provide him with a legitimate opportunity to contend for a Super Bowl.