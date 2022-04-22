These Would Be ‘Home-Run’ Patriots Draft Picks, NFL Analyst Says

NESN Logo Sign In

Daniel Jeremiah believes the New England Patriots should prioritize adding explosive difference-makers on both sides of the ball in this year’s NFL draft. And he sees a few prospects who’d be perfect first-round fits.

In a conference call Thursday with reporters, NFL Media’s lead draft analyst identified Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams and Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd as players New England should target at pick No. 21 overall if either is available.

“Obviously, Jameson Williams would be a home-run pick,” Jeremiah said. “That would be somebody they would have great info on with Nick (Saban)’s connection there to Bill (Belichick). That to me would be a fun one.

“I think you look on the defensive side of the ball, if you want to talk about a real playmaker on defense, I know linebacker — off-the-ball linebacker — has been a little bit undervalued recently. But, man, Devin Lloyd, for all the different things he can do, he kind of just feels like a Patriot-type player with the size, the length, the versatility, the intelligence, the leadership. All that stuff kind of screams Patriot to me.

“Those are kind of a couple examples, but I just think, again, faster, more dynamic, more explosive has

got to be an area they’ve got to look at in this draft.”

In a conference call with reporters today, @MoveTheSticks said Alabama WR Jameson Williams would be a "home-run pick" for the Patriots at No. 21. Also said Utah LB Devin Lloyd's skill set "screams Patriot." pic.twitter.com/NapAbNRZbn — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 21, 2022

Williams is coming off a torn ACL suffered in the national championship game, but assuming he heals properly, he’d provide a major boost to a Patriots receiving corps that recently added veteran DeVante Parker but still could use a young, blue-chip talent. In his lone season at Alabama — a program that’s produced four Patriots draft picks in the last three years — the Ohio State transfer caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.