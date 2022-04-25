This Celtics Player Received Votes For NBA’s Most Improved Player Award

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams put together a breakout campaign in his fourth year in the NBA this season.

And it wasn’t just Williams’ teammates and those around Boston taking notice of the TimeLord’s leap in play. The NBA also recognized how much of a bigger impact Williams made for the Celtics.

Williams finished ninth in the NBA’s Most Improved Player voting with results being released by the league on Monday. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant won the award with San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland placing second and third, respectively.

Ja Morant is the first player to win the Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award with the Memphis Grizzlies.



More ?? https://t.co/DGowSmohq5



Voting Results ?? pic.twitter.com/xRFlJ9dtEW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 25, 2022

Williams earned four third-placed votes as he enjoyed a career year in his first season as a full-time starter by averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 61 games.

Williams, who struggled with injuries during his first two seasons with Boston, made a monumental difference on the defensive end. With his superb athleticism, the 6-foot-8 Williams became a top rim protector in the NBA to elevate the Celtics’ defense to one of the top units in the league — Boston led the entire NBA with a 106.2 defensive rating.

Tallying votes for Most Improved Player wasn’t the only end-of-season award Williams was in the running for. Williams also finished seventh for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, which teammate Marcus Smart ended up taking home.