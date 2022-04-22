This Memorable Red Sox Moment At Fenway Park Occurred 15 Years Ago

NESN Logo Sign In

The rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees has produced a litany of memorable moments that have stood the test of the time.

And 15 years ago on April 22, 2007, the Red Sox pulled off an impressive and rare feat against their archrival that is still living on.

On that night, Boston belted four consecutive home runs off of Yankees pitcher Chase Wright to send Fenway Park into a frenzy. Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez started the back-to-back-to-back-to-back sequence with a shot over the Green Monster as J.D. Drew, Mike Lowell and Jason Varitek followed suit with round-trippers of their own. It’s the only time in franchise history that the Red Sox have hit four homers in a row.

Back-to-back-to-back-to-back!



15 years ago today, this happened. pic.twitter.com/zkbQYnwFT8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 22, 2022

The stunning sequence of home runs was even shocking for Jon Miller, who was calling the broadcast of the game for ESPN.

“And they’re playing home run derby early this year at Fenway Park,” Miller said on the call.

Those homers, along with another long ball from Lowell in the seventh inning, helped the Sox take down the Yankees, 7-6, in that contest early in the season. That year ended up being a special one for Boston as the Red Sox went on to win the World Series.