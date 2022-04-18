This Rafael Devers Slide (?) Into Third During Red Sox-Twins Defies Logic

NESN Logo Sign In

Offensive highlights were hard to come by for the Boston Red Sox on Marathon Monday, but one acrobatic play on by Rafael Devers left many either scratching their heads or laughing out loud.

Devers ran from first to third on a sixth-inning single to left field by Xander Bogaerts. The Red Sox third baseman, though, looked dead to rights on the throw to Gio Urshela, but Minnesota’s third baseman couldn’t land the tag on Boston’s flopping slugger.

It was even more difficult to imagine as Devers came off the base on the initial slide before essentially swimming over the outstretched Urshela, who was laying on the ground next to him.

Check it out here:

Boston, following an unsuccessful Minnesota challenge, was granted runners on second and third with one out.

Fortunately for the Twins, the missed opportunity didn’t hurt them as Devers was caught in a rundown on a J.D. Martinez fielder’s choice. The Red Sox were unable to tack one on the board in the sixth despite the bizarre incident.